Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,711 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Comcast worth $91,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573,740. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

