Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 447,229 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Medtronic worth $121,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 847,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

