Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 159,670 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,670 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.26% of Arista Networks worth $131,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.83. The company had a trading volume of 388,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $223.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average is $179.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,594,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,776 shares of company stock worth $29,463,693. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

