Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 448,430 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,430 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Paychex worth $112,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 216,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,493. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

