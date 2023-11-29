Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.48% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $76,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,824,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after buying an additional 500,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $270.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,981. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $196.11 and a one year high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

