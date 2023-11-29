Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,670 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Arista Networks worth $131,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after buying an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $221.83. 388,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $223.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,776 shares of company stock valued at $29,463,693. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

