Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of NVR worth $69,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in NVR by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NVR by 99.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR traded up $13.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6,142.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,531. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,917.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6,038.10. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,420.02 and a 12-month high of $6,525.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $50,877,096. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

