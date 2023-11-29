Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,508 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dell Technologies worth $69,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. 1,332,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,479. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

