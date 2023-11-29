Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,124 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.67% of NiSource worth $76,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NiSource by 182.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 894,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,341. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

