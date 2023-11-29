Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,732 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Eaton worth $84,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.27. 222,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,491. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.63.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.