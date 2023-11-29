Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,498 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Realty Income worth $70,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,693. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

