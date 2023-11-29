Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 119,506 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119,506 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $109,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 49,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Walmart by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 840,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,110,000 after purchasing an additional 802,328 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,140,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,385,000 after purchasing an additional 179,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock worth $346,566,109. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 1.4 %

WMT stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.05. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.