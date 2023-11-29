Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 50,121 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,121 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.73% of Evergy worth $98,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 175,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Evergy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 471,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,860. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

