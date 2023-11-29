Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $71,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,397,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

LMT traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $444.52. 226,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

