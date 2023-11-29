Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 74,374 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,374 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of International Business Machines worth $194,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.84. 627,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

