Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 74,374 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,374 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of International Business Machines worth $194,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $156.84. 627,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $157.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

