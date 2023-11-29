Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 80,166 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,166 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of Analog Devices worth $208,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $186.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

