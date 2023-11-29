Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 81,842 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,842 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $80,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of UPS traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.11. The stock had a trading volume of 549,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
