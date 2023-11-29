Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 94,654 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 94,654 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.63% of NetApp worth $102,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 41.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $11.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. 3,273,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

