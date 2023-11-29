Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,057 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.60% of Jacobs Solutions worth $89,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,538. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.