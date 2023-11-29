Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,063 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of American Electric Power worth $127,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 358,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,754. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

