Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,063 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of American Electric Power worth $127,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.85. 358,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

