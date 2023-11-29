Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 172,396 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $91,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 832,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock remained flat at $26.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 822,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,786. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

