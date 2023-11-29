EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,908 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of EQT worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Stock Down 1.0 %

EQT opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

