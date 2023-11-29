Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
Shares of Eskay Mining stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. Eskay Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.98.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
