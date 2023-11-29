Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.18 and last traded at $74.84. 1,521,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,373,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Etsy Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock worth $2,819,717. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

