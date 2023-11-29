Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Andrew McKenzie Buys 76,777 Shares

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew McKenzie bought 76,777 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,563.76 ($44,744.21).

Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Get Euroz Hartleys Group alerts:

Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.