Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Andrew McKenzie Buys 76,777 Shares

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZLGet Free Report) insider Andrew McKenzie bought 76,777 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,563.76 ($44,744.21).

Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

