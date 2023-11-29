Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,660,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

