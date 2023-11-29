Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Exponent worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Trading Down 0.9 %

Exponent stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

