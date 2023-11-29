FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stake Lifted by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in FibroGen by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FibroGen by 88.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 143,108 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 189.81% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

