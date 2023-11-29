Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after buying an additional 622,938 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,037,000 after buying an additional 3,182,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

