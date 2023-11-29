Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
NASDAQ FITBO opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
