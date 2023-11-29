Financial Analysis: QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) and 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuantaSing Group and 51Talk Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 51Talk Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantaSing Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 397.45%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than 51Talk Online Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QuantaSing Group and 51Talk Online Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.26 -$14.97 million N/A N/A 51Talk Online Education Group $15.05 million 2.85 -$42.56 million ($1.80) -4.23

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than 51Talk Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and 51Talk Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group -3.58% N/A -12.28% 51Talk Online Education Group -47.11% -194.32% -36.60%

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats 51Talk Online Education Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills, as well as AI-empowered knowledge preview and AI-empowered reading lessons. It also offers small group lessons. The company was formerly known as China Online Education Group and changed its name to 51Talk Online Education Group in September 2022. 51Talk Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.