Financial Survey: Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) vs. Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redrow and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redrow 1 2 3 0 2.33 Dream Finders Homes 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dream Finders Homes has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.47%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Redrow.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redrow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes $3.34 billion 0.67 $262.31 million $2.63 9.18

This table compares Redrow and Dream Finders Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Redrow.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Redrow and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redrow N/A N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes 7.55% 38.14% 11.99%

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Redrow on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

