First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.39%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

