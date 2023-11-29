First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,943,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,424.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,383.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,351.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

