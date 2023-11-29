First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

