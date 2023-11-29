First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FEI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after acquiring an additional 174,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 149,568 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

