First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FEI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.75.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
