First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 129.3% from the October 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
FGB opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
