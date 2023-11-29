FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.58% of FirstService worth $40,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in FirstService by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService stock opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.