Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.
Fluence Energy Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
