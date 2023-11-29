Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.