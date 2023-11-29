Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

FLNT opened at $0.50 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

In other Fluent news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,800. Insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

