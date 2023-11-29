Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-4% yr/yr to $2.24-2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.47.

NYSE:FL opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.26. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

