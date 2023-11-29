Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.88. Ford Motor shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 16,139,351 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

