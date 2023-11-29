Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,550 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

