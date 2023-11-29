Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA cut their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

