Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

