Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $116.11

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday. The company traded as low as $116.11 and last traded at $116.11, with a volume of 135980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

