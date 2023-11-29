Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $157.84

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$157.84 and last traded at C$158.96, with a volume of 169199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$159.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Veritas Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$207.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNV
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.0 %
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 5.2751722 earnings per share for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.