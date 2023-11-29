Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $157.84

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$157.84 and last traded at C$158.96, with a volume of 169199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$159.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Veritas Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$207.91.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$186.60.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 5.2751722 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.