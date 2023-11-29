Franklin Resources Inc. Has $52.29 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $52,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 545,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.4 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.
View Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
